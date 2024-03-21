IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.40 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

TSE IMG opened at C$4.15 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$2.71 and a 12 month high of C$4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$405.19 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 9.55%. On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.1332263 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

