IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICCM stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.03. IceCure Medical has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IceCure Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IceCure Medical during the second quarter worth about $78,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the period. 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

