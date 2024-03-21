IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $44.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 62,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $2,520,225.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,230,720.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $76,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,463.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 62,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $2,520,225.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,230,720.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,557 shares of company stock worth $4,336,062 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 153,022 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.