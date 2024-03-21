Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Reduced by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Illumina were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 71.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Up 0.0 %

Illumina stock opened at $133.19 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $233.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.63 and a 200-day moving average of $130.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

