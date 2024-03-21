Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentinus LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -914.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on IRT

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.