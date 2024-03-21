Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.76.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. Infosys has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. Research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 52,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Infosys by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

