Insider Buying: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,273,612.65 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 311,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $4,273,612.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,673,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,786,097.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, March 18th, Clifford Sosin bought 350,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $4,690,000.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Clifford Sosin sold 17,155 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $120,085.00.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $670.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 220.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

