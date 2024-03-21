Insider Buying: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,273,612.65 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 311,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $4,273,612.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,673,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,786,097.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Clifford Sosin bought 350,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $4,690,000.00.
- On Friday, January 12th, Clifford Sosin sold 17,155 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $120,085.00.
Shares of CDLX stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $670.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
