Insider Buying: Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) Insider Acquires A$25,004.00 in Stock

Healius Limited (ASX:HLS – Get Free Report) insider Sally Evans purchased 16,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.52 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,004.00 ($16,450.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.80.

Healius Limited provides specialty diagnostic services to consumer and practitioners in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Pathology, Imaging, and Others. It offers diagnostic imaging services, private medical laboratory, and pathology services. It also provides cataract surgery, colonoscopy, gastroscopy, plastic and cosmetic surgery, skin cancer removal, IVF egg collection, and gynaecological surgery services under the Laverty Pathology, Dorevitch Pathology, QML Pathology, Western Diagnostic Pathology, Genomic Diagnostic, Vetpath Laboratory, Vetnostics, QML Vetnostics, TML Vetnostics, ASAP Laboratory, Abbott Pathology, TML Pathology, IQ, Pathology, Kossard, Gastrolab, and Agilex Biolabs; Lumus Imaging; and Montserrat brands.

