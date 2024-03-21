Insider Buying: Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) Insider Acquires A$25,004.00 in Stock

Healius Limited (ASX:HLS – Get Free Report) insider Sally Evans purchased 16,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.52 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,004.00 ($16,450.00).
Healius Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.80.
About Healius
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Healius
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Healius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.