Insider Buying: L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Director Acquires $269,187.50 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LHX opened at $212.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.55. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after purchasing an additional 83,319 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

