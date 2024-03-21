Insider Buying: RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) CEO Buys $54,540.00 in Stock

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Scott Langan acquired 1,000 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $54,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,341,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RCI Hospitality Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of RICK stock opened at $55.60 on Thursday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $81.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.60%.

RICK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $1,024,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,705,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Recommended Stories

