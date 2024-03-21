Insider Buying: STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Senior Officer Acquires 14,000 Shares of Stock

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Stephen Murray Glanville bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,293.60.

Shares of STEP stock opened at C$3.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.15. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.63 and a twelve month high of C$4.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$254.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STEP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered STEP Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.89.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

