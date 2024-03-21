Insider Buying: Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) Insider Purchases A$39,000.00 in Stock

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) insider Russell Chenu bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.80 ($5.13) per share, with a total value of A$39,000.00 ($25,657.89).

Russell Chenu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Russell Chenu bought 320 shares of Vulcan Steel stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.65 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of A$2,448.00 ($1,610.53).

Vulcan Steel Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.60.

Vulcan Steel Cuts Dividend

About Vulcan Steel

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Vulcan Steel’s payout ratio is 88.10%.

Vulcan Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Steel and Metals segments. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products.

