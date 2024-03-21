Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Sells $1,555,756.80 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.92. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average is $68.04.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 7.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AAON by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in AAON by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

