Insider Selling: Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Sells $97,952.12 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,578.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,569.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,296.75.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $24.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

