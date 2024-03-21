Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO Sells $5,530,640.05 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 15th, David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56.
Deckers Outdoor Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $914.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $838.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $682.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $423.15 and a 12 month high of $951.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $862.36.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DECK
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Deckers Outdoor
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.