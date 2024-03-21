Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO Sells $5,530,640.05 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29.

On Tuesday, January 16th, David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $914.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $838.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $682.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $423.15 and a 12 month high of $951.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $862.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

