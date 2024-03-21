Insider Selling: Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) General Counsel Sells 8,653 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $136,890.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 488,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,536.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Liquidia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Liquidia Co. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $16.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LQDA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liquidia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Liquidia by 134.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Liquidia by 101.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

