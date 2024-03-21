Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells $1,985,100.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $65.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average of $59.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.69, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

