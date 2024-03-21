Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Sells $1,821,762.15 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
McKesson Stock Performance
NYSE MCK opened at $530.75 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $334.79 and a one year high of $537.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $508.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of McKesson
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.