Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Sells $1,821,762.15 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $530.75 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $334.79 and a one year high of $537.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $508.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of McKesson

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.