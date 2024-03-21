Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Sells $2,857,568.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total transaction of $2,857,568.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,625,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total transaction of $1,884,869.03.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,693 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.03, for a total transaction of $2,637,744.79.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 2,063 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.56, for a total transaction of $2,598,472.28.

On Friday, February 23rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.51, for a total transaction of $3,457,550.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.33, for a total transaction of $3,416,650.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.03, for a total transaction of $3,170,150.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.32, for a total transaction of $2,456,600.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.71, for a total transaction of $2,458,550.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.62, for a total transaction of $2,503,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.83, for a total transaction of $2,569,150.00.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR opened at $1,546.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 2.82. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $230.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1,815.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $839.55 and its 200-day moving average is $592.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 271,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,990,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 102.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 99,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.20.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

