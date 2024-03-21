Insider Selling: Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) President Sells $47,500.00 in Stock

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

CASH opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.71. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $60.49.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,310,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,061,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,010,000 after purchasing an additional 134,591 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CASH

About Pathward Financial

(Get Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.