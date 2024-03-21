Insider Selling: Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,332,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of PPC opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.82. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim's Pride

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 107.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

