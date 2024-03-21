Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells $242,910.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,064,804.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Christian Kleinerman sold 12,636 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $1,987,895.52.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $345,000.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $285,000.00.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $163.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.59. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.17 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,501,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.