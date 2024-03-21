Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells $46,271.68 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Dustin Hamilton sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $46,271.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dustin Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Dustin Hamilton sold 1,134 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $70,840.98.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.75. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $65.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after buying an additional 2,614,241 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,911,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

