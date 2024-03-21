Insider Selling: The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Sells $55,085.55 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Toro Stock Down 0.6 %

TTC stock opened at $89.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.38. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Toro’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,070,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Toro by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,845,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,171,000 after purchasing an additional 783,794 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,882,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

