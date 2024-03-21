Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INSP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.29.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of INSP stock opened at $197.56 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.53 and its 200 day moving average is $182.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $561,485.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,398 shares of company stock worth $3,040,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.