Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $207.32

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$207.32 and traded as high as C$225.27. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$223.18, with a volume of 262,493 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFC shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$252.00 to C$256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$228.00 to C$229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$236.40.

The stock has a market cap of C$39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$217.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$207.32.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 14.466881 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

