Integer (NYSE:ITGR) & Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and Nexalin Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 5.68% 10.80% 5.48% Nexalin Technology -3,576.32% -105.41% -80.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integer and Nexalin Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.60 billion 2.37 $90.65 million $2.69 42.07 Nexalin Technology $1.32 million 2.59 -$1.70 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Nexalin Technology.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Integer and Nexalin Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 3 3 0 2.50 Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integer presently has a consensus target price of $105.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.79%. Given Integer’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Integer is more favorable than Nexalin Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Integer has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexalin Technology has a beta of 5.42, indicating that its share price is 442% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Integer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Integer beats Nexalin Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, including implantable pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, insertable cardiac monitors, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies; neuromodulation products, such as implantable spinal cord stimulators; and non-rechargeable batteries, feedthroughs, device enclosures, machined components, and lead components and sub-assemblies. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers; and arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and general surgery devices and components, such as harmonic scalpels, shaver blades, burr shavers, radio frequency probes, biopsy probes, trocars, electrocautery components, wound dressings, GERD treatment components, and phacoemulsification needles. Further, it provides orthopedic products that include instruments used in hip, knee, and spine surgeries, as well as reamers and chisels. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and power management systems, and battery solutions for the energy, military, and environmental markets. Furthermore, the company provides medical technologies. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders. In addition, it designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, a medical device that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

