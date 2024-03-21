International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $151.39

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.39 ($1.93) and traded as high as GBX 162 ($2.06). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 162 ($2.06), with a volume of 18,258,400 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.93) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.55) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

The stock has a market cap of £7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 151.39.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

