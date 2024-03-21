International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.0 %

IFF stock opened at $83.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -32.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

