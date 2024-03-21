Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.67

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and traded as high as $15.73. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 27,775 shares changing hands.

Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13.

Invesco Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 341,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 19.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

