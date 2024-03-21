Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.67

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and traded as high as $15.73. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 27,775 shares changing hands.
Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13.
Invesco Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
