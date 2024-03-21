Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 65,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 127,625 shares.The stock last traded at $18.48 and had previously closed at $18.46.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $692.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 66,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

