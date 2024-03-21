Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Position Lifted by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 124,687 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

