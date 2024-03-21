Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,437% compared to the average volume of 118 put options.
Yandex Stock Performance
Shares of YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94. Yandex has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.31.
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter.
Yandex Company Profile
Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.
