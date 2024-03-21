Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,437% compared to the average volume of 118 put options.

Yandex Stock Performance

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94. Yandex has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yandex

Yandex Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth $78,299,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth $9,347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yandex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,609,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,431,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 184.1% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at $55,576,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.