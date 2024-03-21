Ira Gluskin Sells 100,000 Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Stock

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) Director Ira Gluskin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.12, for a total transaction of C$1,512,000.00.
Tricon Residential Stock Down 0.1 %
TCN stock opened at C$15.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.17. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.03 and a 52 week high of C$15.14.
Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$308.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$171.82 million. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.0342936 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$15.15 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$15.17 in a research report on Monday, February 5th.
Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.
