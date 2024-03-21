iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $109.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.13. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $86.94 and a 12 month high of $109.78.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.