iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is First Citizens Financial Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.4% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.83 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average of $72.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

