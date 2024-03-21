iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.93.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

