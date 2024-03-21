iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 42,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 45,993 shares.The stock last traded at $70.30 and had previously closed at $70.04.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $630.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 457.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 144.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $140,000.

About iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

