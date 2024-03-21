iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Position Reduced by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $100.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.51.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.