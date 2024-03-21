iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned about 0.50% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IYC opened at $81.70 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $81.76. The company has a market capitalization of $988.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.86.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

