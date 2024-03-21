iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) is First Citizens Financial Corp’s Largest Position

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 8.1% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $12,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,402,000 after buying an additional 81,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,968,000 after buying an additional 338,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,361,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,242,000 after buying an additional 139,378 shares during the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $135.79 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $136.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

