iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYZ. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:IYZ opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $363.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

