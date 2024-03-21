ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $61.59

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 61.59 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 51.12 ($0.65). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 51.84 ($0.66), with a volume of 1,141,275 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ITM Power to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ITM

ITM Power Price Performance

ITM Power Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61.59. The company has a market capitalization of £319.79 million, a P/E ratio of -518.40 and a beta of 1.82.

(Get Free Report)

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.