ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $61.59

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 61.59 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 51.12 ($0.65). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 51.84 ($0.66), with a volume of 1,141,275 shares trading hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ITM Power to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.
