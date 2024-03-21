Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IVPAF opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $12.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31.
Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile
