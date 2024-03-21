Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IVPAF opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $12.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

