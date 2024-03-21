Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JBL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $126.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a 52 week low of $75.48 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.75.

In other Jabil news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,434.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,658 shares of company stock worth $13,316,271. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jabil by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $192,964,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after buying an additional 1,427,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

