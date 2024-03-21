James Andrew Munk Sells 9,714 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CAO James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $344,458.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,892,780.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Andrew Munk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, March 19th, James Andrew Munk sold 4,059 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $148,031.73.

Samsara Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:IOT opened at $35.99 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $40.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.