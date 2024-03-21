Jayshree Ullal Sells 87,418 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total value of $5,648,200.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $262,924.20.

On Thursday, January 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 733 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.15, for a total value of $196,553.95.

On Monday, January 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total value of $2,139,654.78.

On Thursday, January 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total value of $4,796,769.60.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of ANET opened at $296.58 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $296.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.34 and its 200 day moving average is $229.75. The stock has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.