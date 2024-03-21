Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $220.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.42.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $124.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $147.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.20.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

