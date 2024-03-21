Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $217.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.82.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $170.41 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.21 and its 200-day moving average is $146.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.