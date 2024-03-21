Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

